Eastman Chemical (EMN) Stake Lessened by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,804 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 108.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,783,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,718,000 after buying an additional 926,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 158.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,546,000 after buying an additional 745,156 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $44,736,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 809.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 430,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,048,000 after buying an additional 383,279 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,033,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,115,000 after buying an additional 309,716 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Nomura cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $82.72 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $73.95 and a 12 month high of $112.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Eastman Chemical (EMN) Stake Lessened by Meeder Asset Management Inc.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/eastman-chemical-emn-stake-lessened-by-meeder-asset-management-inc.html.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.