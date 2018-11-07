Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVV opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $14.02.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total value of $12,811,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/eaton-vance-ltd-duration-income-fund-evv-to-go-ex-dividend-on-november-8th.html.

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.