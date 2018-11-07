Ecolab (ECL) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 3.83

Press coverage about Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) has trended very positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ecolab earned a coverage optimism score of 3.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Ecolab’s analysis:

ECL traded up $3.51 on Wednesday, reaching $160.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,340. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $125.74 and a 52-week high of $160.55.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.75.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael A. Hickey sold 32,468 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $5,058,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Beck sold 25,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $3,769,665.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,351.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,285 shares of company stock worth $15,825,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

