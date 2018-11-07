Edison International (EIX) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $12,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,095,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,620 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,836,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,340 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Edison International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,075,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,114,000 after acquiring an additional 145,785 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,626,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,702,000 after acquiring an additional 539,897 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Edison International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,151,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,336,000 after acquiring an additional 210,647 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Edison International to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup set a $72.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.92.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $83.38. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Edison International had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 53.78%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

