Efficient Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Efficient Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ stock opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $69.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

