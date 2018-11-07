eGain (EGAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million. eGain’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

eGain stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in eGain stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,444 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.40% of eGain worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EGAN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

