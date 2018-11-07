Electronic Arts (EA) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Electronic Arts earned a coverage optimism score of -1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the game software company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Electronic Arts’ ranking:

Several analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.68.

Shares of EA stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.80. 7,098,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,933,597. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $89.12 and a 12 month high of $151.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 18.76%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $3,280,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 1,250 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $117,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,470.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,250 shares of company stock valued at $11,226,348. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

