Electronic Arts Inc. to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Electronic Arts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton anticipates that the game software company will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $176.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.68.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $92.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.52. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $89.12 and a 12 month high of $151.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.10, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,365.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,250 shares of company stock valued at $11,226,348. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,697,249 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,168,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,158 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 79.8% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,041,717 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $569,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,024 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,936,888 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $353,866,000 after acquiring an additional 28,127 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 18.5% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888,223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $407,298,000 after acquiring an additional 450,216 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.6% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,891,538 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $266,765,000 after acquiring an additional 210,930 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

