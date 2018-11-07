Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Holdings Increased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 17.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,807,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,881,000 after purchasing an additional 138,746 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 9.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth about $1,206,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $123.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.19.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $369,676.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,707,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,124,946.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $64,929.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,934,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,376,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,185,271 shares of company stock worth $123,843,752 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $105.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.29. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $73.69 and a 52-week high of $116.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a positive return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

