Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 89,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $1,695,995.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,191,172 shares in the company, valued at $13,815,448,746.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $64,929.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,934,137 shares in the company, valued at $56,376,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,185,271 shares of company stock valued at $123,843,752. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $123.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.53.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $105.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $73.69 and a 52 week high of $116.61.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a positive return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.57%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

