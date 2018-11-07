Emerge Energy Services (EMES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 million. Emerge Energy Services had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE EMES opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. Emerge Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $97.45 million, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 2.40.

Get Emerge Energy Services alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 10,000 shares of Emerge Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,377.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 88.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Emerge Energy Services by 42.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 198,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Emerge Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Emerge Energy Services by 156.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 88,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMES. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Emerge Energy Services from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities set a $4.00 price target on shares of Emerge Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerge Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/emerge-energy-services-emes-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-28-eps.html.

About Emerge Energy Services

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

Recommended Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerge Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerge Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.