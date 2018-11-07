Emerge Energy Services (EMES) Shares Gap Up to $3.14

Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $3.14. Emerge Energy Services shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 20909 shares changing hands.

EMES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Emerge Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Emerge Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Emerge Energy Services from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerge Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $97.45 million, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.85 million. Emerge Energy Services had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Emerge Energy Services LP will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,377.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMES. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Emerge Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Emerge Energy Services by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 88,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Emerge Energy Services by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 198,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Emerge Energy Services by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

