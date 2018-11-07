Emerge Energy Services (EMES) Trading Down 3.8% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 17,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 641,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.85 million. Emerge Energy Services had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 5.19%. Emerge Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Emerge Energy Services from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a report on Saturday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

In other news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,377.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerge Energy Services by 88.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Emerge Energy Services by 156.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 88,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Emerge Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Emerge Energy Services by 42.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 198,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.45 million, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 2.40.

Emerge Energy Services Company Profile

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

