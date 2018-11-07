Emerson Electric (EMR) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $81.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMR. Bank of America lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.57.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.54. 684,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,677,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $57.47 and a 52-week high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 73.48%.

In other news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $475,804.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Edward L. Monser sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,477 shares in the company, valued at $13,429,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,409 shares of company stock worth $7,317,004 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 151.1% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 584.1% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $113,000. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.