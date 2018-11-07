Energen Co. (EGN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Energen were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Energen during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Energen during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Energen by 108.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 29,176 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Energen during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Energen during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

EGN opened at $72.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Energen Co. has a twelve month low of $47.81 and a twelve month high of $89.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 96.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. Energen had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energen Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carl C. Icahn acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.63 per share, for a total transaction of $38,315,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Russell E. Jr. Lynch sold 2,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $173,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $59,863,000 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Energen in a report on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Energen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded shares of Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

Energen Company Profile

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

