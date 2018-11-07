Energen (EGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Energen (NYSE:EGN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11, Morningstar.com reports. Energen had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $380.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.64 million.

Shares of EGN stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,936. Energen has a 52-week low of $47.81 and a 52-week high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Several research firms have commented on EGN. ValuEngine raised Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Energen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Alliance Securities downgraded Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Energen in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Energen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.35.

In other Energen news, insider Carl C. Icahn purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,234,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell E. Jr. Lynch sold 2,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $173,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $59,863,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGN. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energen in the second quarter worth $98,307,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Energen by 763.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 497,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,831,000 after purchasing an additional 439,454 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Energen by 103.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,014,000 after purchasing an additional 349,259 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Energen in the second quarter worth $22,037,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Energen by 335.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,351,000 after purchasing an additional 225,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Energen Company Profile

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

