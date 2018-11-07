Energy Fuels (UUUU) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on Energy Fuels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Noble Financial set a $4.00 price target on Energy Fuels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $3.70 on Monday. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 1,930.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,571,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,312 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 1,775.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 2,184,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,818 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,121,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $816,000.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.