EnerSys (ENS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-1.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.31. EnerSys also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $1.23-1.27 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENS. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on EnerSys from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on EnerSys from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Sidoti upped their price objective on EnerSys from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised EnerSys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of ENS traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.20. 318,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $62.85 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $670.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.63 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 3,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $301,455.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $350,555.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,616.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,920 shares of company stock worth $1,732,714 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

