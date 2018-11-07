Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (H)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,219 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $19,708,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 21.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,694,000 after acquiring an additional 215,700 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $13,891,000. Natixis raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1,049.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 126,453 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 72.7% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 269,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,793,000 after acquiring an additional 113,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on H shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $92.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.41.

In related news, insider H Co Lp Lci sold 110,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $8,701,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $541,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,739 shares of company stock valued at $24,604,337 over the last ninety days. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of H stock opened at $70.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.28. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $64.82 and a one year high of $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 4.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

