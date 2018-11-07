EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Research Coverage Started at Tudor Pickering

Equities researchers at Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -261.60 and a beta of 2.33. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 37.1% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 22.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 41,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 34.1% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 182,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 46,440 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 12.6% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 23,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 95.1% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 52,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.

