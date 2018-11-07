EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. EnLink Midstream Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ENLK traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $14.31. 3,327,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,071. EnLink Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 477.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. EnLink Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 5,200.00%.

In other EnLink Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $304,942.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,637,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $272,840,000 after acquiring an additional 860,155 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 10,825,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,116,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,302,000 after acquiring an additional 735,595 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,907,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,152,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,719,000 after acquiring an additional 100,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

ENLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.

EnLink Midstream Partners Company Profile

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

