EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK) Downgraded by TheStreet

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price objective on EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Get EnLink Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of ENLK stock opened at $14.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. EnLink Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.67 and a beta of 2.13.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). EnLink Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream Partners will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $304,942.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 271.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Partners Company Profile

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.