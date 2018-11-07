Enphase Energy (ENPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Enphase Energy updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,999,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.48. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz bought 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $99,996.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,903.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enphase Energy stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 487.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 263,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Enphase Energy worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENPH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.21.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

