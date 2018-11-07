Enservco (ENSV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 14th.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter.

Enservco stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

