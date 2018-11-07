ENTCash (ENT) Price Reaches $0.0249

ENTCash (CURRENCY:ENT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last seven days, ENTCash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ENTCash has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ENTCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ENTCash coin can now be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.02530953 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010201 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000498 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000700 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00001289 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000079 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About ENTCash

ENTCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ENTCash’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins. ENTCash’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group and its Facebook page is accessible here. ENTCash’s official website is entcash.com.

ENTCash Coin Trading

ENTCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ENTCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ENTCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ENTCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

