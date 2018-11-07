Entercom Communications (ETM) Trading Down 10% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) dropped 10% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 3,703,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,886,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Entercom Communications had a net margin of 21.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 209.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ETM has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Entercom Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entercom Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $2,033,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,203,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,864,000 after acquiring an additional 723,811 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 602.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 105,174 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Entercom Communications Company Profile (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

