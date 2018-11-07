Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Director James T. Hackett Sells 25,000 Shares

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director James T. Hackett sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $673,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,110,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EPD opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 price objective on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

