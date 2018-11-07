Epizyme (EPZM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on shares of Epizyme and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of EPZM opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $624.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.89. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Mott acquired 416,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,003.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

