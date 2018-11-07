equinet Analysts Give Axel Springer (SPR) a €67.00 Price Target

Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) has been given a €67.00 ($77.91) price target by research analysts at equinet in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. equinet’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPR. HSBC set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays set a €67.65 ($78.66) price objective on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €66.83 ($77.71).

Axel Springer stock opened at €58.25 ($67.73) on Wednesday. Axel Springer has a 1-year low of €49.45 ($57.50) and a 1-year high of €73.80 ($85.81).

Axel Springer Company Profile

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

