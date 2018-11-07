Equitable Group (EQB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.50 per share for the quarter.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.24 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$214.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.60 million.

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$65.80 on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$52.01 and a twelve month high of C$72.98.

EQB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$66.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$73.88.

In other Equitable Group news, Director Daniel Lee Dickinson sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.22, for a total transaction of C$333,944.00. Also, insider Timothy James Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.67, for a total transaction of C$129,340.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,358.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. Its deposit products include guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), and deposit notes. The company also provides single family lending services, such as loans secured by owner-occupied and investment properties comprising detached and semi-detached houses, townhouses, and condos through a range of products, such as mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and equity release mortgages; and commercial lending products that include mortgages on commercial properties comprising mixed-use, multi-unit residential, shopping plaza, professional office, and industrial properties.

