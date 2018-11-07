Equity Investment Corp Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,140 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $103,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $109,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $113,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 34,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $122.75 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $116.03 and a 1 year high of $131.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

