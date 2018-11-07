Equity Investment Corp Raises Stake in eBay Inc (EBAY)

Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 58.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,140,719 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154,030 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for about 3.3% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $103,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,262,860 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,185,132,000 after purchasing an additional 214,189 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,411,959 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $409,843,000 after purchasing an additional 344,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of eBay by 49.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,182,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $441,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,288 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of eBay by 15.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,476,950 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $312,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in shares of eBay by 27.4% in the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,844,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $259,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. TheStreet upgraded eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.97.

In other eBay news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $163,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 26,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $919,236.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,338. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

