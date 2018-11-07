Eskay Mining (ESK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 32500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Eskay Mining Company Profile (CVE:ESK)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and copper, as well as precious and base metal deposits. The company holds an 80% interest in the St.

