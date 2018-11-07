EthBet 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (EBET)

EthBet (CURRENCY:EBET) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last week, EthBet has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EthBet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EthBet has a total market capitalization of $111,176.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of EthBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015182 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00150425 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00256139 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.76 or 0.10379707 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005174 BTC.

EthBet Profile

EthBet’s genesis date was August 29th, 2017. EthBet’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,504,800 tokens. The Reddit community for EthBet is /r/ethbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EthBet’s official Twitter account is @EthbetProject. EthBet’s official website is ethbet.io.

Buying and Selling EthBet

EthBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EthBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EthBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

