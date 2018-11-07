Ethereum Dark (ETHD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $77,177.00

Ethereum Dark (CURRENCY:ETHD) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Ethereum Dark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Dark has a market capitalization of $77,177.00 and $352.00 worth of Ethereum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Dark has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00083162 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000810 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,737.33 or 3.32918013 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00098949 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Ethereum Dark

Ethereum Dark (CRYPTO:ETHD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Ethereum Dark’s total supply is 3,019,862 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. The official website for Ethereum Dark is www.ethereumdark.net. Ethereum Dark’s official Twitter account is @ethereum_dark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Dark

Ethereum Dark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

