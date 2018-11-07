Etheriya (RIYA) Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges

Etheriya (CURRENCY:RIYA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Etheriya has a total market capitalization of $464,907.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Etheriya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Etheriya has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Etheriya token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00004501 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015225 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00150214 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00256031 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $677.80 or 0.10374748 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Etheriya Profile

Etheriya was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Etheriya’s total supply is 1,861,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,581,531 tokens. Etheriya’s official Twitter account is @RealEtheriya and its Facebook page is accessible here. Etheriya’s official website is etheriya.com.

Etheriya Token Trading

Etheriya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etheriya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etheriya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etheriya using one of the exchanges listed above.

