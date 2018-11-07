ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (CEFL)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1763 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.
CEFL traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 189,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,625. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $18.61.
Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.