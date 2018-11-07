ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN (DVYL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DVYL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1678 per share on Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

NYSEARCA:DVYL traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.07. 3,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,706. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $77.86.

