ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (MORL)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1013 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of MORL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.81. 214,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,034. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

