ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN (LRET) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN (NYSEARCA:LRET) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share on Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.
NYSEARCA LRET remained flat at $$23.22 on Wednesday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $27.26.
Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.