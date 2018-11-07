Everspin Technologies (MRAM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.62% and a negative return on equity of 75.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Everspin Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.20. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

MRAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Everspin Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Everspin Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, embedded MRAM, magnetic sensor, and aerospace and satellite electronic systems. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets.

