Evgen Pharma (EVG) Trading Up 13%

Evgen Pharma PLC (LON:EVG) was up 13% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.20). Approximately 114,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 207,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVG shares. Northland Capital Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 113 ($1.48) target price on shares of Evgen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evgen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

About Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG)

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex for synthesizing and stabilizing the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic version of sulforaphane stabilised that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as in preclinical stage for multiple sclerosis and clinical stage to treat prostate cancer.

