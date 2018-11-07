Evimeria Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,438.00 (EVI)

Evimeria (CURRENCY:EVI) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Evimeria has a total market cap of $400,323.00 and approximately $2,438.00 worth of Evimeria was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Evimeria has traded up 64.5% against the dollar. One Evimeria token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Evimeria Token Profile

Evimeria’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,519,279,936 tokens. Evimeria’s official Twitter account is @EvimeriaIO. Evimeria’s official website is evimeria.io.

Evimeria Token Trading

Evimeria can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evimeria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evimeria should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evimeria using one of the exchanges listed above.

