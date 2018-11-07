Evonik Industries (EVK) PT Set at €32.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EVK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.76 ($40.42).

FRA:EVK opened at €27.36 ($31.81) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

