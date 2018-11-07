Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) VP Harri Kytomaa Sells 3,000 Shares

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Harri Kytomaa sold 3,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Harri Kytomaa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 26th, Harri Kytomaa sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $343,000.00.

Shares of EXPO opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.61. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $54.58.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.52 million. Exponent had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Exponent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Exponent to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

