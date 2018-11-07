Exterran (EXTN) Announces Earnings Results

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $334.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.60 million. Exterran had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 1.70%.

Shares of Exterran stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. Exterran has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $772.35 million, a PE ratio of -55.51 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

In other news, CEO Andrew James Way sold 34,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $879,838.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

