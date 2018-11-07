Fabrinet (FN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $54.70 and last traded at $49.38, with a volume of 1282915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.

The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Fabrinet from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fabrinet from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $959,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,544,453. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $240,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,993.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $7,727,350. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 501,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,209,000 after purchasing an additional 122,312 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Fabrinet Company Profile (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

