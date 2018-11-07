Fair Oaks Income Fund Ltd (FAIR) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Fair Oaks Income Fund Ltd (LON:FAIR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Thursday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON FAIR opened at GBX 0.89 ($0.01) on Wednesday.

Fair Oaks Income Fund Company Profile

Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Fair Oaks Income Fund LP. Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Channel Islands.

