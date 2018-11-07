Falcon Minerals (FLMN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th.

In other Falcon Minerals news, Director Steven R. Jones purchased 30,000 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward E. Cohen purchased 750,000 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 805,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,000.

FLMN has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties.

