Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $111.62 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 67,787 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $111,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 819.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD opened at $182.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $162.28 and a twelve month high of $215.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 522.68%. The business had revenue of $30.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,093.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total transaction of $806,148.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,760,781.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.28.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $111.62 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (HD)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/federated-investors-inc-pa-has-111-62-million-stake-in-home-depot-inc-hd.html.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.